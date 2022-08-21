Oklahoma City – Voters head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for the runoff primary and several nonpartisan elections. The Oklahoma State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters ahead of the Aug. 23 Election.
ELECTION DAY VOTING
Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
CLOSED PRIMARIES
Oklahoma has closed primaries. However, for the 2022-2023 election years, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered independents.
Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot should let the election worker know when they check in at their polling place. As a reminder, independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.
VERIFY POLLING PLACE
Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed. All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using theOK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that they must vote at their assigned polling place.
BE PREPARED
Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls.To view a sample ballot, individuals can use the OK Voter Portal, which can also be used to find their polling place and track the status of their absentee ballot.
The election list is available on the State Election Board website.
PROOF OF IDENTITY
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law – only one proof of identity is required:
• Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or
• Show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or
• Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.
ELECTION SECURITY AND ELECTION RESULTS
Information regarding Oklahoma’s election security can be found on the State Election Board website, along with details regarding Oklahoma’s voting devices.
Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.
BEWARE OR MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION
During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote conspiracy theories or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.
If anyone experiences an issue or believes an election or voting crime has been committed, their first action should be to notify their precinct officials and contact their County Election Board while the incident is in progress. County Election Board officials will take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.
State and county election officials should always be individuals trusted sources for information.
