State experiences extreme drought

Oklahoma has a long history of drought conditions.
Oklahoma is in a marginal region between humid eastern and semi-arid western climates, which makes it vulnerable to both short and long-term droughts. Oklahoma's precipitation history shows decadal-scale repeating cycles of wet and dry periods lasting about five to 10 years.
Extremely dry periods resulted in major droughts in the 1910s, 1930s, 1950s, 1960s, late 1970s, and early 2010s. The 1910s drought period had the lowest 10-year statewide rainfall on record. The 1930s are infamous for the Dust Bowl. The effects of the drought along with poor management of agricultural land resulted in so much dust and dirt in the air that somedays there was zero visibility outside. The 1950s drought period had the driest 5-year period for Oklahoma in the state's history. The early 2010s claimed about $670 million losses in livestock production alone, primarily in cattle production. Each drought period brought on something new to those involved in the agriculture industry.
Agriculture is usually the first sector to get hit when we experience drought because they rely heavily on soil moisture and precipitation during various times of the year. Agricultural drought refers to a shortage of soil moisture in the root zone during the growing season, due to the lack of rain. This water stress can then cause significant yield losses, especially for crops that have more sensitive growth stages.
Based on the U.S drought monitor map, Cherokee County is in an extreme drought, and 6.12% of Cherokee county is in an exceptional drought. According to the monthly U.S. Drought Outlook provided by the drought monitor, this is likely to persist for the next month. If you would like to look at the drought map yourself to see what parts of Oklahoma or the U.S. are affected by the drought, visit: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.
The Cherokee County Conservation District has an emergency drought cost share program in place. There are nine eligible conservation practices to apply for a cost share program. They include pasture and hay planting - excludes Bermuda grass - pumping plant, watering facility, pond cleanout, pasture tap, pipeline, heavy use protection area, water well, and cover crop.
Potential applicants must return completed applications to the district prior to Oct. 31. Each person is limited to one application. However, you can apply for multiple practices on one application. However, participants would need to qualify for at least one product.
These applications are open now for drought relief programs offered through the Cherokee County Conservation District. For more information regarding this application and process, call their offices at 918-456-1924, extension 5.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.