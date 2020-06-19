The State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program is back at a time when communities need it most. Due to the many challenges facing the nation right now, all category requirements for submissions have been removed this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs.
The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
According to a recent State Farm study, six-in-10 are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity. State Farm Neighborhood Assist can be a catalyst for that change.
The submission phase starts July 15 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached. Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. A review committee will narrow the field to the top 200 finalists.
The voting phase will be Sept. 23-Oct. 2. Voters decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The winners will be announced Nov. 4 at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant.
“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” said Annette Martinez, State Farm senior vice president. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a 'good neighbor.'”
Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.
