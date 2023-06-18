Commitment to educating the community about financial literacy has earned State Farm its 15th Bronze-Level U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award was the result of State Farm associate volunteer efforts across the U.S. with Junior Achievement USA. In 2022, State Farm provided over $700,000 in charitable grants and over 1,000 volunteer hours to JA in support of work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy education programs in 43 regions.
State Farm has two Tahlequah agents: Mark Hodson and Lora Lunn.
Across Oklahoma, State Farm supports JA through funding for their financial literacy initiatives. Local volunteers engage with K-12 students through hands on programs related to financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship.
“State Farm is thrilled to receive this award for the 15th time” said Alyson Griffin, State Farm marketing vice president, and JA USA Board member. “Our company is committed to educating young adults on the fundamentals of personal finance to help set them up for a lifetime of good financial habits.”
The U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award was presented to 65 organizations at the recent JA Volunteer Summit in Washington, D.C. The award was created in 2003 to thank and honor individuals who, by demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service.
“Junior Achievement envisions a world where young people have the skills and mindset to build thriving communities, and volunteers play a critical role in making that vision a reality,” said Erica Irvine, JA of Oklahoma vice president, operations. “JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. .”
In 2006, JA became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.
