TULSA – Junior Achievement USA announced that it will honor State Farm with a bronze level 2020-2021 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of their valued partnership and support despite the continued limitations on volunteerism during the pandemic.
The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award was presented to 55 organizations at a virtual awards ceremony and celebration on March 2.
In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.
"Our research shows that in light of the pandemic, one third of teens are looking for additional emotional support from caring adults this school year,” said Brian Jackson, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.
State Farm has received bronze level recognition 14 out of the last 15 years. Since 2006, State Farm volunteers have logged more than 66,000 hours empowering the next generation to achieve their dreams.
“Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation’s success,” said Robyn Brown, program director, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma. "JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize their invaluable support."
Junior Achievement’s kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of dedicated volunteers, including State Farm in the Tulsa area. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to students in Oklahoma each year.
