Due to the failure of a witness to cooperate, the state has filed a motion to dismiss a felony child abuse charge against a Tahlequah man after he reportedly assaulted a 9-year-old at a local store.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, on July 16, 2022, Jamal Jones, 42, was seen on Walmart surveillance video near the self-checkout area, grabbing the child by the scruff of the neck, then forcefully leaning her backward as he grabbed her right arm with his left hand. He appeared to squeeze for a moment and then let go, dropping her on the floor.
According to reports, the moments preceding the assault show the child bringing items from the snack stands and showing them to the mother. It was also reported that Jones allegedly threatened the 9-year-old, saying he would squeeze harder if the child screamed.
While authorities were arresting Jones at his home, he reportedly said he was disciplining the child because the mother does not do so, and that the mother was lying.
Charges were filed against the defendant in Cherokee County District Court on July 29, 2022, and he made his initial appearance Aug. 16, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to the felony charge, and received a $7,500 bond. The state filed the motion to dismiss on May 31, 2023.
