Three new bills were that signed into law last month are set to make several changes to Oklahoma elections.
SB 375, which went into effect after being signed by Gov. Stitt on June 6, moved primary elections from the last Tuesday of June to the third Tuesday of June. The new law also moved the candidate filing period start date from the second Wednesday in April to the first Wednesday.
SB 376 clarifies that someone signing an absentee ballot on behalf of a physically incapacitated voter must sign the voter’s name so the ballot can be traced back to the registered voter. This law takes effect Nov. 1.
SB 377 requires the cancellation of voter registration of anyone excused from jury duty for not being a U.S. citizen; lets voters pick up their cards in person at the county election board with proof of identity; and allows county election board to re-send voter ID cards to the mailing address on file if the card has been returned to the board due to “no mail receptacle.”
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the board has seen “quite a few” voter ID cards returned for this reason. This law also takes effect Nov. 1.
These bills were authored by Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, and Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee.
“These measures will improve our elections, ensuring members of the military receive primary and general ballots on time and that those who are physically incapacitated have their votes counted while protecting our voter rolls from people not eligible to vote,” said Newton in a recent press release.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, voted in favor of all three bills.
“The three election bills will not make much, if any, difference in Oklahoma elections,” said Pemberton.
