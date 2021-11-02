OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials say they are ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to children.
Late Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors recommended the vaccine, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must sign off on the recommendation.
Buffy Heater, Oklahoma State Health Department assistant deputy commissioner, said Tuesday that she’s hopeful Oklahoma children ages 5 to 11 will be able to start receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as early as the end of the week, but the timeline depended on how quickly the CDC granted final approval.
“We really do see this as a game changer at being able to curb the continued effects of the pandemic amongst our youngest kiddos,” Heater said.
She said about 375,000 Oklahoma children will potentially be eligible to receive the vaccine, and doses have already been pre-positioned. Pediatrician offices, health clinics, county health departments and pharmacies across the state are placing orders for the vaccine. There are about 1,800 providers, including about 500 that specialize in pediatrics, who have agreed to provide vaccinations.
Medical professionals, meanwhile, said they’re bracing for a wave of questions from parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their child. She said those in pediatrics have gotten used to vaccine hesitancy, but with the COVID-19, it’s ramped up further.
“There will be vaccine hesitancy, and we know there will be people like me who are incredibly eager to get every child in my family vaccinated,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu, an assistant professor with OU College of Medicine and a pediatric infectious disease specialist. “And then there’ll be those who are just going to kind of wait and see and be on the fence and really do need that conversation with their provider before they go ahead and move forward with vaccines.”
Tyungu said more than 2,000 children were studied and even with the delta variant, the Pfizer vaccine was 91% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in children.
She said case numbers are going down, but COVID-19 is now in the Top 10 in pediatric causes of death, which underscores the importance of having a safe and effective vaccine available.
Tyungu said she’s been answering questions from parents about the risk of myocarditis — a type of heart muscle inflammation, which is a potentially rare side effect that has emerged in some adolescents.
Tyungu said side effects in 5 to 11 year olds were similar to those in adults and adolescents — short-term arm soreness, fever and muscle aches. She said there were no “safety signals” from the latest trial group.
“I think what’s really important is (that) we all take the time to slow down and answer every question and concern that families have,” she said. “That’s the best hope. I’ve had families who have adamantly declined vaccination for themselves and will decline vaccination for their children now matter what we can say. But we continue to have compassion, and we’ve just continued to explain the truth.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
