OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office will offer matching grants to state, local, and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations.
The SHPO reserved $10,000 of its FY 2023 Historic Preservation Fund allocation from the U.S. Department of the Interior for the program.
Applications will be accepted now through April 30. Each grant is limited to $2,100. The applicant must provide a nonfederal, cash match of at least $1,400. Grant recipients will use the grant funds and nonfederal match to retain an appropriately qualified professional to prepare a complete individual property nomination package for the NRHP.
Applicants must be aware that $3,500 from federal grants and nonfederal matching funds is only an estimate of the cost for such projects. The cost of the consultant fee may exceed the minimum $1,400 nonfederal match. Consultants consider the nature of the property proposed for nomination and many other factors as they develop their fee proposals.
The NRHP is the catalog of the nation’s significant buildings, structures, sites, districts, objects, and landscapes important in the past. While the listing is not a guarantee of preservation or of financial assistance, the NRHP status of a property is often critical to the strategy for its preservation. The NRHP provides increased public awareness of these irreplaceable resources, provides limited protection for them, qualifies property owners for federal and state tax credits under certain circumstances and may qualify the property owner for grant assistance when such programs are funded.
There are more than 1,400 Oklahoma listings in the NRHP as of Sept. 30, 2022.
To obtain an application form, go to www.okhistory.org/shpo/nrgrant.
For more information contact Dr. Matthew Pearce, National Register of Historic Places coordinator, at 405-522-4479 or matthew.pearce@history.ok.gov.
The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.