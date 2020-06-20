Bob Ed Culver

Party affiliation: Republican

Current occupation: Rancher

Education: Tahlequah Public Schools, 1976; University of Oklahoma, Bachelor of Arts and Science in Psychology, 1981.

Special training, experience or certifications: law enforcement, County Constable, 10 years; County Commissioner in Texas, 21 years. Locally, I was a graduate of the NORA (Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance) Leadership class 2019 with perfect attendance.

Military service: N/A

Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Tenkiller Area Community Organization; Save the Illinois River; Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce; Cherokee County Cattleman's Association; Friends of the Tahlequah Public Library; Friends of the Thompson House; Associate member of the Cherokee County Republican Women; NSU President's leadership Circle; supporters of CASA, Habitat for Humanity, and Care Food Pantry; board member, Tahlequah Community Fund; members of Tahlequah First United Methodist Church.

Family information: Grandparents, Lawrence and Ione Culver; parents, Bob Ed (deceased) and Jo Ellen Culver; spouse, Julie; three children; five grandchildren, and another one coming in September.

Reason for seeking office: I inherited the desire to serve my community from my family. The Culver family has served Tahlequah in one way or another since 1926. I want to help Cherokee County prosper by working with all the people all the time. I will be your voice at the capitol and will make it a priority to vote. I am all about big leadership, big heart, and big service. I believe common sense and cooperation get it done.

Matt Meredith

Party affiliation: Democrat

Current occupation: Co-owner of Ron Meredith Agency, Meredith Auto Group, and Economy Auto Rental.

Education: Hulbert High School

Special training, experience or certifications: incumbent

Military service: N/A

Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Member of Kiwanis of Tahlequah; member of Tahlequah area Chamber of Commerce; former board member of the Tahlequah area Chamber of Commerce and Hulbert School Board of Education; Legislative award from the Oklahoma Sheriff Association 2017, 2018.

Family information: Spouse, Janet Cooper-Meredith; children, Jarrett, 18, Maverick, 7, Navy, 6, and Lemi, 2; parents, Ron and Jacque Meredith; in-laws, Gary and Cheryl Cooper.

Reason for seeking office: Besides from being a father and husband the greatest honor I have been given is to be able to represent my hometown (Hulbert) and my home County (Cherokee County) at the State Capitol over the last four years. Janet and I love our community and that is why we choose to stay RIGHT HERE and raise our kids. I would love the opportunity to continue being YOUR Representative because there is more work to be done and accomplish for our community.

