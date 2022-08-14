Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Municipal Armory at 100 N. Water Avenue in Room 3.
Leslie Osborn, state labor commissioner, is speaking about her job, her hopes for the next four years, and her runoff race. Josh Brecheen, runoff candidate for Congressional District 2, is speaking about his runoff race.
Leslie Osborn was elected as Oklahoma's 20th labor commissioner in 2018 and is currently serving a four year term. The Constitution of Oklahoma provides for the election of a commissioner of labor every four years. The commissioner is head of the Department of Labor. Oklahoma law gives the commissioner broad regulatory authority and enforcement powers to carry out the department's duties for citizens of Oklahoma.
Prior to being elected Labor Commissioner she served 10 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives representing District 47, which includes parts of Canadian and Grady counties. During her tenure she was appointed in 2013 by Speaker Shannon to chair the Judiciary committee, the first female in state history to do so. In the same year, she authored the landmark workers' compensation reform bill, which changed the judicial system to an updated administrative system.
In 2017, she was instrumental in passing into law the first pay for success contract in Oklahoma, which was a public-private partnership with the Department of Corrections and the Kaiser Foundation to move women from incarceration to the Women in Recovery Program. From 2014-2015 she served as chair of the House appropriations and budget subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services. In 2016, then Representative Osborn was appointed by Speaker McCall to chair the House Appropriations and Budget Committee – again the first Republican female to do so.
She also serves as the chair of the Oklahoma Occupational Licensing Advisory Commission and the Department of Commerce's Automotive Steering Committee, which is actively working on recruitment of diversified manufacturing businesses to the state of Oklahoma. In addition, she serves on the advisory board of Oklahoma Small Business Development Centers and the Oklahoma Academy. She also serves on the foundation board for the Canadian Valley Technology Center. She is a member of Oklahoma First Ladies and a lifetime member of the OSU Alumni association. She graduated from the Leadership Oklahoma Class 27 and served as the state director of the national group Women in Government.
Leslie Osborn was born in Salina, Kansas. In 1986, she graduated from Oklahoma State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in business administration. She owned and operated her own business for 22 years selling heavy duty truck parts, Osborn Pick-Up Accessories. She is the mother of two children.
Josh Brecheen, 42, of Coalgate, is running for Oklahoma Congressional District 2 for the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a committed Christian, husband, father, and a fourth-generation rancher. Since 2018, he’s run a small excavation/trucking business, Rawhide Dirtworks L.L.C.
Brecheen served as an Oklahoma State Senator from 2010 to 2018, keeping his commitment to serve only eight years. He was the original author of measures that included capping state debt, banning "dismemberment abortions," and a true repeal/replace of the common core educational standards – nation’s first.
From 2004-2010, Brecheen worked for U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, M.D., as a “boots on the ground” field representative, working directly with Oklahoma constituents and evaluating federal programs for waste, fraud and abuse. Brecheen is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, majoring in agriculture. He served as state president of the Oklahoma FFA Association in 1998.
The Republican Primary Run-Off will be held on Aug. 23, 2022. Oklahoma Republican Primary early voting will be held at the Cherokee County Election Board at 914 S. College on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Republican Candidates and positions for the Aug. 23 runoff include U.S. Senate – Inhofe seat: Markwayne Mullin or T.W. Shannon; Oklahoma School Superintendent: Dr. April Grace or Ryan Walters; Oklahoma Labor Commissioner: Leslie Osborn – incumbent – or Sean Roberts; Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner: Kim David or Todd Thomsen; Congressional District 2: Josh Brecheen or Avery Frix; State Treasurer: Clark Jolley or Todd Russ.
The CCRW is having a garage sale fundraiser from Aug. 18-19 at the Cherokee County Republican Headquarters. It will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Individuals can drop off items Monday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Set up for the sale will be on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club supports all Republican candidates in the primary process and also invites candidates in non-partisan races to speak. Their goal is to be informed voters. They also try to learn what is happening in Tahlequah and Cherokee County to be more involved in their communities. Those with any questions about the Republican Women's Club or those who are Republican candidates and want to come speak to the club can call CCRW President Candy Jarvis at 918-931-1595.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at the Armory Room 3 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals with questions about the county party can call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall at 918-706-0022.
Cherokee County Republican Women meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speaker or program begins at 11 a.m. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. This month the club is going to Nancy’s Pies at 26380 S. Indian Rd. Park Hill, 74451.
