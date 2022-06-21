Area civic and political leaders reflected on the past year and what the future holds for several projects during the State of the Community event Tuesday.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the event, and this year was the first in-person gathering since the pandemic started in 2020.
Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner was the first speaker, and he updated the public on what the tribe has been accomplishing over the past year.
“We had a visit from the deputy secretary of transportation and we signed a historic compact, which is a direct exercise of our sovereignty as a tribe. ... That compact that we signed with the U.S. Department of Transportation gives us the ability to plan and oversee our road construction and planning and transit projects all across this reservation,” said Warner.
CN has invested $10.3 million and has improved more than 50 miles of road so far in fiscal year 2022. The investment to date was $19.2 million, with over 88 miles of road improvements last year.
“There are projects on the horizon that are local that are [we] are working on so we can lower that cost of things that make roads more expensive,” he said.
The tribe committed more than $475,000 to 136 Oklahoma rural fire departments, with each receiving $3,500 for equipment, fuel and other needs.
Another contribution CN made was $7.5 million to 107 school districts as part of the its Public School Appreciation Day initiative.
CN has expanded its health care facilities for the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell.
“I think... that’s a testament to this community as well, because you’ve embraced health care in Northeastern Oklahoma. This has become the hub, with the OSU doctorate school of osteopathic medicine here; you’ve got the [College of Optometry], you’ve got Northeastern Health System, and you’ve got the Cherokee Nation,” said Warner.
Northeastern State University President Steve Turner said he is asked most often about how many COVID-19 cases there were on campus, and how the school’s budget was impacted by the virus.
“This year, our budget for 2022, the one that finishes on June 30, was artificially inflated. Our primary budget was $111 million [and] about $25 million was COVID funds. By March 1 of this year, we gave out $14 million to students impacted by COVID,” said Turner.
NSU received $755,000 in new money, of which $455,000 was directed to STEM programs, and $300,000 is unrestricted.
Turner said the university is starting a mechanical engineering program beginning this fall. He gave updates on the renovations to Seminary Hall and Wilson Hall, and the revamps of several facilities on campus. A bill could be signed by Gov. Kevin Still in which $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for construction at the new optometry school.
This was Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron’s first in-person State of the Community since taking office in 2019. She said the city was in financial hurt four years ago, and today, it has recovered.
“Not only does our revenue exceed our expenses at this particular point, but we’ve been able to restore the rainy day fund and put some money back for our future needs,” said Catron.
She said safety is the primary concern within the community, and the Hazard Mitigation Plan has been approved by FEMA. The Tahlequah Police Department was able to add 14 new vehicles and included a community outreach liaison position within the new budget.
Police Chief Nate King has taken on a leadership role with the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team, and established Home for the Holidays program wherein transportation is provided to those who find themselves stuck in Tahlequah, and need to get home to family or loved ones.
The Tahlequah Fire Department will now be able to hire two new full-time firefighters.
“Over the course of the last three years, we’ve added three firefighters in a full-time position, which our chief says adds a shift," said Catron.
The department’s first-ever female firefighter joined last year, creating more diversity. Catron said she hopes Angie Retzloff is the start of a trend.
When it came to the Street Department and the work they’ve accomplished, the mayor said 21 streets have been resurfaced and a portion of the Bertha Parker Bypass was recently completed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The East Fourth Street widening and sidewalk project is underway, as well as the anticipated roundabouts south of Tahlequah. More sidewalk work is slated throughout the city, according to Catron.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall updated the crowd on construction to the courthouse entrance, with tighter security features in place.
“We’re getting ready to make it to where if one of these crazy people comes out and wants to start shooting, we have a fighting chance just to be safe in our workplace,” he said.
Hall added that plans for construction of a $3.6 million Ag facility is in the works, and described how recent flooding has affected his district.
Incoming Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones provided demographics to the crowd, along with updates to projects with bond issue funds. In light of recent school shootings, Jones has been meeting with law enforcement officials to ensure educators are prepared, and students are safe.
“We have a strong partnership with the Tahlequah Police Department for the six officers, we have guard shacks at THS and TMS, we have a grant provided officer at campus who serves as our emergency management coordinator for the district, and then we’re working with 911 to implement a [panic button],” said Jones.
What's next
More updates from Tuesday's speakers will be in Friday's edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.