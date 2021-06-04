The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce announced that their annual event has been rescheduled due to technical difficulties.
The State of the Community was scheduled for Friday, June 4, via livestream on the TACC Facebook page and YouTube channel.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed stated they experienced technical difficulties for over an hour.
“We apologize for any inconveniences the rescheduling of this event might have caused, but [TACC] wants to publish a quality event for our audience without these difficulties,” said Reed.
The event is an opportunity for TACC members, business leaders, and the general public to hear first-hand from officials and administrators about the current and future happenings in Tahlequah.
Featured speakers included: Northeastern State University President Steve Turner, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokees Chief Joe Bunch, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, and Cherokee County District 3 Commission Clif Hall.
The State of the Community is now Monday, June 7, 12 p.m. via the TACC Facebook page and YouTube channel.
