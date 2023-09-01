Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will speak to thousands of Cherokee citizens and guests from the heart of the tribe’s capital city Saturday, Sept. 2, during his fifth State of the Nation address.
The event will be at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, 177 S. Water Ave., at 11 a.m.
During his address, Hoskin will highlight the many accomplishments of the past year while looking to what’s ahead for the Cherokee Nation and more than 450,000 Cherokee citizens in the coming year.
Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner will also give his annual address to the Cherokee people during the State of the Nation event.
The Cherokee National Holiday traditionally draws over 100,000 visitors to Tahlequah during the Labor Day weekend. A full schedule of events is available online at www.thecherokeeholiday.com.
