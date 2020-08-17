State opts in on reduced pandemic aid

Gov. Kevin Stitt said steps have been taken to implement the Lost Wages Assistance program, an alternative to the $600 federal pandemic unemployment compensation that expired in July.
The program will provide eligible claimants with a weekly benefit of $400 — states are required to pay 25% of that amount, or $100 of the weekly cost — through Dec. 27. Payments to claimants will be retroactive to Aug. 1 once the funding is approved, but Oklahoma Employment Security Commission officials said delays are likely due to technological constraints.
To qualify for LWA benefits, Oklahomans will be required to prove they are unemployed — or working substantially reduced hours — as a result of COVID-19. The state also must provide confirmation of a claimant's receipt of underlying unemployment benefits from OESC in an amount totaling at least $100.
"With the FEMA application submitted, we will now wait to hear back on the application and begin the process of executing on the federal benefit amount for eligible claimants," OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said Monday as part of the announcement. "Working with legacy technology to implement this benefit will hinder the agency's ability to make quick changes to the system, but our team will work as fast as possible given the constraints that exist dealing with 40-year-old technology."
The U.S. House of Representatives approved an extension of the pandemic unemployment assistance in May as part of its Heroes Act. President Donald Trump issued an executive order and memoranda in an attempt to negotiate a compromise failed.
A coalition of 22 organizations that favor an extension of the $600 weekly benefit contends the executive action taken by Trump "is a false promise of relief that fails to meet the needs of unemployed workers, their families and their communities."
Rebecca Dixon, executive director of the National Employment Law Project, said the president's plan likely violates the law. Dixon said there are prohibitions against states using "current unemployment insurance infrastructure to pay a benefit that is not authorized by Congress."
Trump's presidential memorandum provides additional unemployment aid to qualified claimants totaling $400 a week, of which the states would be responsible for paying $100 a week. Federal funding for the program would be redirected from disaster relief money made available by FEMA upon application.
FEMA officials announced this past weekend it had approved applications submitted by seven states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah. Up to $44 billion was made available through FEMA for the reduced pandemic unemployment payments.
"As we are months ahead of other states in our recovery and Oklahoma is open for business, many Oklahomans have returned to work or are in training to take on a new career," Stitt said while announcing the state's participation in the program. "However, we also want to continue to help those who are still working to secure employment."
Bureau of Labor Statistics show initial jobless claims in Oklahoma have declined from highs of nearly 94,000 the week of May 2 and nearly 85,000 the week of June 13. Initial jobless claims still are about triple the weekly average of about 1,900 recorded before March, and continuing claims of about 129,000 unemployed Oklahomans are about seven times higher than the each week more than the 17,000 reported during the first two months of the year.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said her caucus "appreciates Gov. Stitt’s concern for unemployed Oklahomans." She said it was "disappointing that he would sign them up for a 50% reduction in their federal unemployment benefits.”
“Oklahomans work hard, and they deserve to be protected," Virgin said in a media release. "Decreasing this benefit hurts Oklahoma’s workforce, small businesses, and our communities that rely on sales tax to survive."
