Sequoyah State Park invites the public to experience the accessible and whimsical Fantastical Forest: Flora and Fauna outdoor exhibit, Earth Day through June 10.
The quarter-mile Scissortail Paved Trail and its parking lot are compliant with the American Disabilities Act to make it available to as many people as possible.
This exhibit was sponsored by the National Environmental Education Foundation 2020 COVID Restoration and Resilience Fund, "Helping our Public Lands Recover from COVID-19."
“During the pandemic, these open public spaces – local, state and national parks and other public lands – saw astronomical increases in visitation, but were limited in programming, staff, and facilities. The idea of the grant is to create some relief from this,” said Angelina Stancampiano, senior naturalist coordinator.
Stancampiano has looked for ways to create an educational and fun experience safely, and was drawn to the idea of museums and art galleries, which she couldn't visit in 2020.
“Exhibits are special and a limited-time experience. The gallery is set up in a different way at every location with fun accompanying themes and outings. How could I combine that with state parks – especially in these rural areas that don't have access to such things? The thought is to create an experience,” said Stancampiano.
One solution to the reduction in programming was to create a self-guided experience within the park, said Stancampiano.
“This six-week exhibit will be open day and night so visitors can space out their viewing times. It will be an all-new exhibit with signage and displays so even those who have visited the park for decades can experience it in a new way,” she said. “We will construct all kinds of miniature scenes of fairy gardens, converting our forest into something fantastical. While all fantasy is seeded from truth, we will create whimsical signage to talk about the ferns, fungi, and other fantastic native flora and fauna in our forest.”
Other types of items and displays will include native fauna, such as beavers and deer, to see up close, and miniature doors on trees to leave the mind wondering what kind of creature lives in there.
“Solar-powered lights will illuminate the scenes and create a greater sense of wonder at night. With every visit to the exhibit, you might notice a new detail or a different angle you didn’t see before,” said Stancampiano. “Our programming always strives to highlight the amazing local biodiversity our park hosts, but by adding that sparkle of the fantastical, we can create a springtime sense of wonder and awe for visitors of all ages.”
Donations of money and decorations have been sought from the community, and many residents have contributed. Some items include garlands, fairy house scenes, lawn ornaments, solar lighting, metal lawn ornaments and more. No glitter, confetti, Styrofoam, or easily degradable outdoor materials are allowed. Donations can be dropped off at the nature center, or money can be given online or by check.
People are also giving their time and hard work to the exhibit.
“Volunteers are a big component of our park as community involvement is part of the lifeblood of many public lands,” said Stancampiano. “Tahlequah Girl Scout Troop 251 has been my great ‘woodland folk.’ Becca West, aka trashwolfart, is the artist who donated her time and talent to create a mural made for those in wheelchairs. We have beautiful signs made by Travis Bowles with large-print text, and QR codes with audio components detailing some of our fantastical native flora and fauna. They're rhyming, and on a lower reading level, so all audiences can enjoy and learn.”
Donations have come from TC Energy, Cattails Environmental, and MacArthur Associated Consultants. Portions are being used to make the trail further accessible by adding a guide line throughout.
Although the exhibit is opening Thursday, whimsical items will be added throughout the six weeks, and some work still needs to be completed. A work day for adult volunteers has been set for Sunday, April 25, at 10 a.m. to continue the guide line portion. Interested parties should meet at the Cherokee Area by the trail.
The exhibit is free to those who visit the state park and purchase the parking pass.
A storytime will be offered each Saturday May 1 through June 5 at 10 a.m. at the start of the trail. Stancampiano encourages visitors to bring blankets.
Volunteers will also be needed to take down and pack up the Fantastical Forest in June, as it will travel to other state parks. It will move to Boiling Springs mid-June to August; then it will be at Osage Hills mid-August; and in October, it will be at Roman Nose.
“We encourage the public to book a stay at one of these wonderful parks to experience the exhibit in the early morning, mid-afternoon, and early evening as the light changes,” said Stancampiano. “Although the exhibit's features will stay relatively the same, the set up and location will be drastically different at each location.”
Check it out
To learn more about the Fantastical Forest exhibit in Sequoyah State Park, visit www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark or contact Angelina Stancampiano at Angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com.
