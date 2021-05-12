State parks ready to welcome 'staycation' crowd

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, those who haven’t figured out plans might enjoy one of the area’s state parks.
Natural Falls State Park boasts one of the most scenic grounds in the area, with a 77-foot waterfall cascading through rock formations. It attracts guests from across the state all year long, but on the holiday weekend, visitors flock to the park.
“We are typically really busy,” said Keith Dunnam, of Natural Falls. “As a matter of fact, we are pretty well booked for Memorial Day weekend. On top of that, we will have a lot of day-use visitors. So people will come out to get a picnic table or to walk the trails.”
The park has several trails to traverse, offering hikers a chance to appreciate nature and maybe spot some wildlife. Circling the grounds is a disc golf course. And the area is home to several swimming holes, but no swimming is allowed at the park.
"There’s endangered species, like fish and plants, along this area. So they just don’t want people to be in the water disturbing those,” Dunnam. “We don’t allow swimming here at the park, but Flint Creek is just a couple miles from us. So if you wanted to go swimming, you could pack up the car and go down there and swim.”
Those looking to stay at Natural Falls State Park need to visit travelok.com to make reservation, although it’s likely that most accommodations have been booked already. To visit for the day, the park charges $10 for a parking pass. For more information, call 918-422-5802.
Sequoyah State Park has a number of attractions and activities people won’t find anywhere else, and for Memorial Day weekend, everything will be open. It has horseback riding, a marina for fishing and boating, several trails for hikers to cover, a golf course, and the animal-filled Three Forks Nature Center.
One new feature that will be open until June 10 is the Fantastical Forest near the Scissortail Paved Trail.
“It’s a unique attraction that’s here for a limited time,” said Tony Presley, park manager. “Basically, it has some learning aspects about ferns, fauna, and things like that. Also, it’s kind of a lighted-walking trail, and people have placed different gnomes, butterflies, and different attractions for people to go view.”
The Three Forks Nature Center is a window into the wildlife found in Oklahoma. Its residents include a beaver, otter, bobcat, two fox, a coyote, bald eagle, and various reptiles. There is also a good chance visitors walking the trails will spot a deer or two.
Sequoyah has several options for those looking to stay the night. Folks can rent cabins, rooms in the lodge, pitch a tent, or stay in an RV. Near the lodge, visitors will find a decent meal at Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
Presley said anyone who wants to stay in the park for the weekend needs to start looking at reservations now, as it’s become a busy place, even on regular days.
“This year, we have been busy,” he said. “For what I’ve seen in the past 20 years, we’re building faster than we have. We’re seeing a lot more people hiking, a lot more people fishing, and a lot more outdoor activities than what we’ve seen in the past. It’s been great. We’ve seen a big increase in visitation.”
Those who would like to book a reservation at Sequoyah State Park should visit travelok.com. For more information about the park, call 918-772-2545.
It’s not too far of a drive for Tahlequah residents to make it to Tenkiller State Park, which has about 130 miles of shoreline. Visitors will find plenty of recreation there, as it’s a good spot to go fishing, boating, tubing, and scuba diving. It features two multi-use trails and one nature trail. It has RV and tent sites scattered throughout its 10 campgrounds.
For Memorial Day weekend, the park’s Driftwood Nature Center is planning a variety of events. On Friday, May 28, the center is hosting the Let’s Talk Trash Hike at 1:30 p.m.; the New Age Naturalist Scavenger Hunt is at 4 p.m.; and an Evening Stroll Nature Hike will be held at 7 p.m., but people must register by 6 p.m.
On Saturday, May 29, the center will have a button making craft event at 11 a.m.; people will be able to check out some of the center snakes at the Slither and Hiss event, which starts at 1 p.m.; a Family Fun hour starts at 6 p.m., including water bottle rocket launching and seed-spitting contest; and, at 8 p.m., the Things That Go Bump in the Night Hike will be held.
On Sunday, May 30, a photography bird walk starts at 10 a.m. at the park; people can learn about predator and prey relationships, 1 p.m.; and a T-shirt printing event starts at 3 p.m.
On May 31, the center will be making pinecone bird feeders, starting tat 10 a.m.; and a presentation on Monarch butterflies will be held at 1 p.m. For more information about Tenkiller State Park, call 918-489-5641. To book a reservation, visit travelok.com.
