Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett, already under fire for a recent Facebook post comparing the treatment of unvaccinated Americans to the persecution of Jews in the Holocaust, made other baseless claims when he spoke to the Cherokee County Chapter of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association Tuesday night.
In his speech, Bennett, a former state representative, said rural America is what is “holding America together,” and that while some "patriots" may live on either coast of the United States, those areas are the reason America is “going downhill,” particularly because of their responses to the pandemic.
He also argued that Democrats coordinated an effort to intentionally shut down the U.S. economy, citing Trevor Loudon, who has been described as a far-right conspiracy theorist.
“Yet we see today that we have Democrats, we have others that are ushering [in] communism. We see it in the news. We saw it in the ‘plandemic,’ and the lockdowns," Bennett said. "Who had more power than the governor and the state during the lockdown? Doctors, school boards, city councils, city mayors, and primarily, they are all Democratic run."
He claimed school boards had shut down schools and blamed Democrats for forcing vaccines upon the public, without backing up his statements with evidence.
“School boards are primarily run by Democrats, and they are the ones responsible for shutting the schools down, shutting restaurants down, shutting churches down, trying to shut the churches down, wear a mask, telling you you’ve got to get a vaccine. It’s mandated, you have to do these things,” he said.
He also pushed a discredited narrative suggesting the government is going door-to-door to document who has or hasn’t had the vaccine.
“Today, we have them going door-to-door knocking on your door and saying, ‘Have you been vaccinated?' And if you say no, they write your name down,” he said.
Bennett made that statement without evidence. President Joe Biden has proposed that some states set up door-to-door task forces to "educate" people on the virus and the vaccination campaign, and to refute the type of baseless claims Bennett and others are making.
Bennett also said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, is pushing 3-year-olds to get vaccinated, and that people are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the coronavirus. Those claims have also been discounted by numerous independent fact-checkers, and no recordings, writings or other evidence has surfaced to corroborate Bennett’s claims.
“According to the CDC, if you get the vaccine, you have more of a chance of dying from that than just getting COVID,” he said, again citing a rumor the CDC has denounced.
Bennett indicated the government may take him to a "gulag" because he chooses not to get the vaccine, and encouraged Americans to practice "civil disobedience."
Last week, Bennett made the comparisons between those who refuse to get vaccinated and the Holocaust, even including a yellow Star of David on the Facebook Post. He has refused to take it down, despite criticism from other leading Republicans and the Jewish community that the comparison is inappropriate.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall have all denounced the Facebook post..
Over the weekend, the Norman Transcript reported that discussions are taking place to remove Bennett from his position as Oklahoma GOP chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.