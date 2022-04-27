OKLAHOMA CITY -- Attorneys arguing on behalf of the state of Oklahoma asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overhaul century-old precedent regarding whether states should have concurrent criminal jurisdiction over offenses perpetrated by non-Indians against Indians on reservation lands.
During more than two hours of oral arguments, several justices at times seemed skeptical of the state's position that it should have the power to intervene in such criminal matters. They noted that such a decision could override long-ago promises made by Congress to tribes across the nation and in binding treaties. Those efforts were designed to stop increasingly hostile encroachment by states on tribal sovereignty and to stop prosecutions that are not in line with tribal interests.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor said if the Supreme Court allows Oklahoma to prosecute non-Indian-on-Indian offenses, it would create "chaos across the country."
But other justices also questioned federal attorneys about whether they're adequately able to keep up with the caseload following the court's July 2020 McGirt ruling that found large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain Native American reservations despite continued challenges and appeals from state leaders.
Some justices questioned why Oklahoma shouldn't have the power to jointly prosecute offenses if it means increased access to justice for the state's Indian residents.
The court will issue its ruling in the coming weeks.
The state attempted to persuade the justices that tens of thousands of cases are going unprosecuted following the McGirt ruling, and that offenders previously sentenced to prison are walking free. In briefings, they argued that nearly 2 million Oklahomans, the vast majority who are not Indian, now live on reservation land in Oklahoma's Indian Country. While the state can prosecute non-Indian-on-non-Indian offenses on reservation land, it finds itself powerless to prosecute the crimes committed by non-Indians on Indians.
Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta involves the case of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta who saw his 35-year prison sentence overturned following the McGirt decision. Castro-Huerta, who is not an Indian, had been convicted for neglecting his Native American stepchild while living on Cherokee Nation land. He has since pleaded guilty in federal court and could face up to seven years in prison as part of his plea agreement. Federal officials said the federal government would not parole him early, but he could be eligible for parole on his state sentence after serving a third of it.
In its Supreme Court filing, Oklahoma estimates that about 6,000 pending cases are seeking dismissal under McGirt, and the FBI has estimated that its caseload will increase by 7,500 additional cases in 2022. In the year since the McGirt ruling, the state argues only 10% of the thousands of felonies referred to federal prosecutors have resulted in indictment, and nearly every non-Indian who victimizes an Indian has not been charged.
Since 2005, at least 76,000 non-traffic criminal cases have involved an Indian perpetrator or victim, the state argues.
An attorney arguing on behalf of the federal government said he wasn't there to minimize the challenges created by the landmark McGirt ruling, but in response to a query by justices said that federal resources, including additional prosecutors, U.S. marshals and FBI agents, are pouring into Oklahoma, and Congress has been asked to increase funding by millions of dollars.
Attorneys argued that Oklahoma's numbers appear to be exaggerated as only hundreds of cases will likely be impacted rather than thousands, as the state has contended.
They urged justices not to overhaul more than a century of jurisdictional law dating back to frontier days that's designed to protect tribes from hostile state overreach based on the issues in a single state at a single point in time. Doing so will rearrange jurisdictional authority across the country.
"I can understand the problem in Oklahoma," said Justice Stephen Breyer. "But aren't there 49 other states?"
The arguments marked Breyer's last before retirement.
In a statement following the oral arguments, Attorney General John O'Connor said that Oklahoma has two sets of rules when Indians are victimized -- those that apply when a perpetrator is non-Indian and those that apply when the perpetrator is Indian.
"On the ground in eastern Oklahoma we have victims without justice and crimes without punishment," he said. "The federal government is leaving thousands of tribal victims of crime in eastern Oklahoma without justice, and as many criminals unprosecuted and free to victimize others around the state."
He said a win for Oklahoma is a win for Indian victims.
But in a separate statement, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, said Wednesday's arguments reaffirmed what tribes had contended all along -- the state has neither facts nor law on its side.
"The justices heard clear arguments that explain how the state's demand to undermine tribal sovereignty is inconsistent with legal precedent, the intent of Congress, and the basics of Indian law," he said. "Congress has been clear on the limits of state jurisdiction on our reservations, and Governor (Kevin) Stitt's anti-tribal views don't change those facts. While tribes have worked closely with our partners to meet our public safety responsibilities and provide a blanket of protection to everyone on our reservation, it's unfortunate that the state has wasted time and resources attacking our rights and sovereignty."
He said they hope that the justices rule "on the side of collaboration and the law", and that Stitt joins them in meeting their shared public safety goals.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.