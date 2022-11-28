State ranks low in prosperity but county growing, local officials say

While the state of Oklahoma recently ranked in the bottom 10 in overall prosperity, local officials said the economic growth in Cherokee County is visible.
According to the 2022 American Dream Prosperity Index, Oklahoma ranks 44th in the nation in overall prosperity. This is a measure that looks at hundreds of indicators in a variety of domains, including inclusive societies, open economies, and empowered people. This year’s ADPI was conducted by Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute.
The ADPI found that prosperity is on the rise in the rest of the country, and despite the state’s low overall ranking, Oklahoma — along with New Jersey and New Mexico — have seen the biggest improvement in overall prosperity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In more specific categories, the state ranked 25th in economic quality, 29th in personal freedom, and 30th in business environment. According to the ADPI, Oklahoma’s areas for improvement include health, infrastructure, natural environment, and social capital, which all ranked in the nation’s bottom five.
Twenty-six states have recovered to pre-pandemic levels in overall prosperity.
“While our nation faces many challenges including record inflation, increased gun violence, and a deteriorating mental health landscape, we are encouraged by the resiliency of communities across our country as they work to create prosperous lives for their residents,” said Kerry Heale, Milken Center president, in a recent press release. “The American Dream Prosperity Index was founded on the principle that better data leads to better decisions and outcomes. It is our goal to make this report one of the most important tools for local, state and federal lawmakers and civic leaders.”
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said ADPI is impressive in that it looks at and weighs many different factors using a high number of reliable resources.
“Oklahoma is one of the states which has county-level information available on the index as well. It was very interesting to compare Cherokee County with some of our neighbors,” said Catron.
For instance, of the 77 counties in Oklahoma, Cherokee County ranks No. 46 overall.
“I was concerned about that low ranking until I realized that Adair, Muskogee, and Sequoyah counties ranked No. 64, No. 65, and No. 70 respectively,” said Catron. “This tells me that Northeastern Oklahoma geographically is ranking lower than the rest of the state.”
Catron said because the index is collecting material from so many different sources, the data used does not necessarily reflect some of the economic changes that have been evident over the course of the past two years.
“Cherokee County is attracting new businesses and residents. Our growth is visible. The work of the Cherokee Nation and of our Chamber of Commerce and the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to attract higher-paying, quality jobs to the region is changing our demographics,” she said.
One of the national patterns the ADPI has indicted toward greater prosperity is a reduction in substance abuse. Since 2012, the ADPI found rates of smoking have fallen by nearly a third, excessive alcohol use has decreased by 17 percent, and pain reliever misuse has decreased by 21 percent.
Since 2012, Oklahoma’s rank in these behavioral risk factors has fallen from No. 46 to No. 43. Continuing this downward trend is a goal of many local organizations, like the Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition.
Sonya Davidson, a preventionist with Tahlequah BEST, said the nonprofit focuses on coordinating community resources to reduce substance abuse and other risk factors.
“A few of our goals are to reduce substance abuse among youth and over time reduce substance abuse among adults by addressing the factors that increase the risk of substance abuse and promote the preventive factors within our community,” said Davidson. “We also work to strengthen collaboration among other agencies to support our common goal.”
As the index notes, Catron said, genuine prosperity is about more than economy and financial wealth.
“Safety, personal freedom, trustworthy government, and social factors also contribute to overall prosperity,” she said. “In Tahlequah, we're blessed to be the home to two regional health systems. With the addition of the planned new Cherokee Nation hospital, the health services available to our community are the envy of most other cities.”
The new $400 million Cherokee Nation hospital was approved by its Tribal Council in 2021 and will replace the nearly 40-year-old W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Catron commented on the state’s ranking in natural environment.
“Here in eastern Oklahoma, natural resources are cherished assets, benefiting from both governmental and individual recognition of our need to protect our part of the world. We have many in our community who work to ensure the health of our natural environment continues,” said Catron. “In this, we benefit from the Cherokee culture, which has been a part of our identity since Tahlequah was founded in 1839.”
