The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently launched a new website, OCOlearnOK.org, targeting Oklahoma institutions, administrators, faculty and staff who aim to improve online education at their institution and across the state.
The new site consolidates the activities and initiatives of the Online Consortium of Oklahoma, the Council for Online Learning Excellence, and the Oklahoma Quality Matters consortium.
The site provides 24/7 access to current resources available through online education initiatives in Oklahoma, including collaboration opportunities in several key areas, such as Open Educational Resources and digital accessibility. New communication tools are available through the site, including email subscription lists and a calendar of upcoming online professional development opportunities. Visitors may also access an on-demand library of recorded webinars targeting the critical areas necessary to support and engage online learners.
