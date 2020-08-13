Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Room 1. Bob Ed Culver, candidate for state representative District 4, will be the speaker.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club meets at 10; and the program begins at 11. Each month, the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
A Tahlequah native, Culver, son of Jo Ellen and the late Bob Ed Culver, is a longtime businessman, father, grandfather, community servant and cattleman. Culver was a co-captain and scholar athlete for the Oklahoma Sooner football team under coach Barry Switzer. He was inducted into the Tahlequah High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Tahlequah High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. He and his wife of 38 years, Julie, volunteer for and support many local organizations. They are members of the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church. Culver is a member of the Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance Leadership Class 2019 and is a Tahlequah Community Fund board member. He just finished the Oklahoma Leadership Exchange Academy 2020.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the Party’s nominees. For information about the Republican Women's Club, or those who are Republican candidates and want to come speak to the club, can call CCRW President Cindy Williams at 469-879-3705. Interested parties, women and men, may attend a meeting as guests.
The Cherokee County Republican Women and the Cherokee County Republican Party have a headquarters at 1010 S. Muskogee Ave. Information, signs, and volunteer opportunities can be found at the headquarters. The hours are posted on the door.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory. Contact Josh Owen, the Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237.
