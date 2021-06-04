According to the Friday, June 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 453,552 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 152 new cases reported Friday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported there were 967 active cases; and 444,399 people had recovered.
Friday’s Provisional Death Count from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,485.
Friday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 111.
On June 2, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,641 positive cases. Of these, 78 residents have died; 5,554 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://Oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
