According to the Friday, June 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 454,394 cases of COVID-19 [ in Oklahoma. That includes 178 new cases Friday. The OSDH reported there were 968 active cases.
Friday’s Provisional Death Count from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,529. Thursday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 120. On June 11, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,653 positive cases. Of these, 78 residents have died; 5,561 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://Oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
