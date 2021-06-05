The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported decreases in the initial and continued unemployment claims' four-week moving average.
Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director, said the agency saw an increase in initial and continued claims May 22.
"However, those numbers have been revised and the agency is seeing that both the revised initial and continued claims numbers have decreased," said Zumwalt.
"Additionally, the agency is shifting its method of reporting claims numbers to ensure we accurately report the status of unemployment in Oklahoma."
According to OESC, they are moving away from reporting unemployment estimates, and will reported adjusted numbers instead.
"Due to a reporting discrepancy, the numbers reported by the U.S. Department of Labor may not be consistent with the number OESC reported. However, OESC has provided updated information to the U.S. DOL so they can update their data," OESC stated.
OESC will host two career fairs in the state as federal unemployment benefits have stopped. One career fair will be in Tulsa on June 23, and the other will be in Oklahoma City on June 25.
"We are hopeful that claimants will find many employment opportunities at these career fairs, and I encourage claimants looking for employment to take these additional opportunities and attend the career fairs," said Zumwalt. "We will have thousands of open positions available from a multitude of industries, and now is the best time to get back to work and take advantage of the $1,200 Return-to-Work Incentive."
People can register for a virtual career fair and those who are looking for other resources while job searching can visit OESC's website at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.
Those seeking unemployment benefits should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their social security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
"Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits," OESC stated.
Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
OESC said if a claimant does returned to work full-time, they need to keep their unemployment claim open and not certify a weekly claim.
"If they return part time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant," OESC said.
