According to the Tuesday, June 15, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 454,929 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 45 new cases reported Tuesday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported there were 1,150 active cases.
Tuesday’s provisional death count from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,546. Thursday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 137.
On June 15, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,653 positive cases. Of these, 78 residents have died; 5,561 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://Oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.