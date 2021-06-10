According to the Thursday, June 10, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 454,094 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 124 new cases reported Friday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported there were 943 active cases; and 445,373 people had recovered.
Friday's provisional death count from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,502
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 116.
On June 10, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,653 positive cases. Of these, 78 residents have died; 5,561 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://Oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
