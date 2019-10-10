An Oklahoma state senator who is known for trying to criminalize abortion says he will try to unseat District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin in 2020.
State Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow, told metro media outlets he will leave the Legislature to run in the the primary for Congress. That indicates he plans to challenge Mullin, a four-term incumbent.
Mullin had repeatedly said he would not seek a fourth term, and was blasted last year after changed his mind.
Although Mullin's office has not announced whether he'll be running for a fifth term, his chief of staff, Michael Stopp of Tahlequah, confirmed he will do so. Stopp said Mullin is unavailable for comment this week.
A written statement Silk provided to the Tulsa World and other outlets said his departure from the statehouse was due to its “very liberal” leadership. Out of 48 members of the state Senate, all but 14 are Republicans. And Republicans hold a "super-majority in the state House of Representatives, occupying 77 seats compared to the Democrats' 24.
“I have come to the conclusion my energy and efforts will be best ... utilized elsewhere,” Silk said in his statement.
Silk has been a state senator for five years, and has a reputation of championing hard-line positions on guns, taxes and abortion.
Mullin, a rancher who also owns a Westville plumbing company, has handily won re-election three times since he first emerged on the scene after Democrat Dan Boren left Congress to pursue other interests.
