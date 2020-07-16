State Senator Pemberton to speak to CCRW

Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 21, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Room 1. Senator Dewayne Pemberton, who covers parts of Cherokee and Muskogee Counties, will be the guest speaker.
Pemberton was born Aug. 16, 1956, in Cabot, Arkansas. He holds bachelor's degrees in social studies and physical education from the University of Central Arkansas, 1979; a master's degree in educational administration from Northeastern State University, 1984; and principal and superintendent certifications from Oklahoma State University.
He served as a coach and teacher at Carlisle Public Schools, 1979-1981; Jay Public Schools, 1981-1982; and Muskogee Public Schools 1982-1988. He was the high school and middle school principal and athletic director at Hilldale Public Schools, 1988-2007; and high school principal at Muskogee Public Schools, 2007-2015.
Pemberton is married to Claire (Elmore) Pemberton and they have three sons, Matthew, Ben and Adam; two daughters-in-law, Stacey Pemberton and Cara Pemberton; and four grandchildren, Payton, Karsen, Maddox and Evan.
The Pembertons are members of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Muskogee. He is a member of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, and Oklahoma Farm Bureau. His hobbies include sports, hunting and fishing.
Pemberton will talk about his committee assignments, his leadership positions, and state issues. He will also talk about his current campaign.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club are: to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the Party's nominees.
Those who have questions about the Republican Women's Club, or who are a Republican candidate and want to come speak to the club, can call CCRW President Nancy Dyson, at 918-239-0900. Interested parties are invited to come to a meeting as guests. Women and men are welcome.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month at the TAMC. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10, and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory. Contact Josh Owen, the Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237.
The Cherokee County Republican Women and the Cherokee County Republican Party have opened a headquarters in the strip mall by Domino's Pizza on Muskogee Ave. Call Dyson to volunteer to work in the headquarters or to stop by for campaign signs and-or information for Republican candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot.
