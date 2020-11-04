OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite long lines at the polls, Oklahomans cast a record-setting 1.56 million votes for U.S. president.
Voters also set a record for mail-in ballots and in-person early voting, said Paul Ziriax, secretary of the State Election Board.
“I am delighted about the enthusiasm and engagement shown by Oklahoma voters in this election,” he said. “Considering this was a Presidential General Election conducted during a pandemic, one week after a major ice storm, with a record level of voter participation, it went fairly smoothly,” he said.
In all, the State Election Board reported an initial 69.25 percent voter turnout rate, which could increase slightly as provisional ballots are counted. In 2016, the turnout rate was 68.11 percent, state election officials said. In 2012, it was 63.52 percent.
That appears to be one of the highest rates of turnout in a presidential election in recent history, said Christine Pappas, a professor of political science at East Central University.
“I believe that Oklahoma saw massive turnout because of the increased news coverage about voting,” Pappas said. “There was increased coverage because of COVID-19 precautions and the emphasis on absentee and early voting for health reasons. Oklahomans also saw coverage on national news about various lawsuits and voter suppression efforts across the country. My opinion is the heightened focus on voters making 'voting plans' paid off with record turnout.”
Jan Largent, president of the Oklahoma League of Women Voters, said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the high turnout, but knew it was going to be higher than normal because of the interest on both sides.
Largent said voters – particularly in urban areas – reported long waits to vote both during early in-person voting and on Election Day.
In her hometown of Stillwater, Largent said she heard of at least hour-long waits.
In the Cleveland County town of Noble, voters reported waiting up to five hours.
And at some polling locations in Oklahoma City, voters were reportedly still standing in line at 10 p.m.
“We will be advocating for more polling places, especially with early voting.” Largent said. “Definitely the larger areas need more early voting sites.”
She said she hopes the 2020 voter enthusiasm continues into future elections.
“I just hope the people who did vote will continue to be voters,” she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
