OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the state’s tourism and recreation department resigned abruptly Friday, and the governor announced that Oklahoma had filed suit against Swadley’s Bar-B-Q for breach of contract amid a growing furor over the state’s park contract with the barbecue restaurant chain.
Gov. Kevin Stitt made the announcements at a brief press conference and vowed that he would protect taxpayers by “any and every means necessary.”
“I think we can all agree the most important things are protecting the taxpayers and shining the light on any corruption or any bad actors,” Stitt said.
The two-page lawsuit requests that an Oklahoma County District Court judge require Swadley’s to follow the terms of its contractual agreement entered into March 4, 2020, and make its financial books, records and documents available for public inspection. The state argues that it has asked for the records but Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen has not complied with the terms of the contract.
Stitt took no questions at his press conference, citing the ongoing lawsuit and investigations. But, he denied having “any sort of relationship” with Brent Swadley, the owner of the restaurants, and said he had no involvement in the contract.
“It’s troubling to me to see someone using the governor’s name to manipulate the system or to try to get their way,” he said.
A legislative fiscal analysis recently found that the state spent over $2 million subsidizing Swadley’s losses as part of a multimillion-dollar contract between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the restaurant chain. Some lawmakers in recent weeks have raised questions about why Swadley’s received such a deal and why and how the company was selected to be the concessionaire in six state parks.
State Tourism and Recreation Department officials on Monday announced that they had abruptly canceled the lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to unspecified “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices.”
The agency said in early fall 2021 that it had initiated an internal investigation after financial irregularities were brought to its attention. After review, the agency said continuation of the agreement was not in the best interest of Oklahoma taxpayers.
Oklahoma County’s District Attorney David Prater and the OSBI have also confirmed they’re investigating. Citing a letter sent by Prater, the television station KFOR has said the “alleged conduct has resulted in at least $4.5 million in excessive payments to Swadley’s” by the state.
A spokesman said Swadley’s had no comment on the lawsuit Friday afternoon. However, it released a statement saying it was proud of the work it had done as part of an effort to modernize state parks.
“From the beginning, Swadley’s acknowledged and accepted that this project would be a difficult undertaking, but the extent of the decay and neglect at the various restaurants made it more difficult than either party initially anticipated,” the statement read.
Restaurant officials said when they were conducting an initial assessment of the work needed at Robbers Cave State Park, they were provided a case of wasp spray “so they could safely enter the dilapidated property.”
“Another unfortunate complication was the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased costs of labor and raw materials during this project and was accompanied by restrictions on indoor dining and a general decrease in restaurant traffic,” the company said.
Despite “immense challenges,” Swadley’s completed and opened restaurants at Lake Murray, Beavers Bend, Quartz Mountain, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah and Roman Nose state parks, the restaurant said.
“Swadley’s is proud of the hard work of our employees, which brought the amenities at these state parks in line with the breathtaking natural beauty our great state has to offer,” the statement reads. “Swadley’s leadership team is disappointed by the recent decision to terminate its contract, and heartbroken for the hundreds of employees whose livelihoods are directly impacted.”
In his resignation letter submitted Friday, Jerry Winchester wrote that he felt it was in the best interest of the agency to resign effective immediately.
“I don’t want my continued involvement to overshadow the great accomplishments that have been achieved these past three years,” Winchester wrote. “I am confident that the current audits will reveal that the department has been acting in the best interests of the state, and we will fully cooperate to ensure a swift resolution.”
His resignation came a day after state House lawmakers said they planned to form a special committee to review the circumstances surrounding the state’s recently canceled contract with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q as well as “potentially other concerning uses of public resources.”
In a statement Thursday, a spokesman for the Tourism and Recreation Department said that Winchester “serves at the pleasure of the governor” and planned “to work to ensure the timely resolution of the department’s internal review and audit."
An interim director had not been appointed.
Stitt said in the interim Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, the state’s secretary of tourism, will take an even more involved role with the department, ensure the agency is properly managed and address any issues with vendors or staff.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
