Cherokee Elementary School welcomed Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, who came to learn from after-school programs at Tahlequah Public Schools.
During her time at the school, she spoke to school administrators on topics ranging from the TPS backpack program to the supper program.
TPS has around 3,500 enrolled children, 700 of whom stay after school. Cherokee Elementary has 240 students enrolled in its after-school program, but on any given day, about 180 stay.
The supper program allows students to enjoy a free meal at the school.
“It is huge; we serve a full hot meal every day through the supper program,” said Heather Taylor, coordinator for 21st Century Grants who has run the after-school program. “For a lot of these kids, it is the last meal they get.”
Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal, described the Handle With Care program, which promotes communication to school administrators about trauma.
In the program, law enforcement officers forward information about a child if incidents of violence or trauma take place. Administrators and teachers use a curriculum to create an atmosphere to better promote the mental well-being of the child.
“This has been big for our kiddos. We let that child’s teacher know. Anyone who has been in contact with them that day, where behaviors may come out, they can be careful with the way they treat them,” said McCoy.
During her visit, Hofmeister checked out at least three classrooms with students to understand how 21st Century grants are implemented in TPS. She watched as kids tackled puzzles, played board games, did yoga, and made smoothies with fitness bicycles.
“We have been visiting Stilwell, as well as Tahlequah Public Schools, focusing on some of the work that has been going on with grants that are supporting the whole child, especially children who have great needs," said Hofmeister. "We know the pandemic has exacerbated some of the trauma children and families have experienced, and we are coming to see what some of our great leaders here in Tahlequah and Stilwell are doing to support children, so ultimately, we can focus on learning."
She said it is important to meet students and families where they are, and approach them with respect. She also emphasized the importance of fostering strong relationships, and she hopes to use Tahlequah as a model across the state.
Natalie Cloud and Lisa Presley work with grants at TPS, which have been essential in providing adequate funding for after-school programs.
“We are dependent on these grants, instead of allowing these grants to enhance what is already here. We have to do more as a state,” said Hofmeister. “I think it is important to listen and collaborate with our experts, and the greatest experts we have are our teachers in the classroom.”
Hofmeister made other stops while in town. Among others, she spoke to local Democrats. Hofmeister last year switched her party from Republican to Democrat and intends to run against Gov. Kevin Stitt.
