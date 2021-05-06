State, tribe work together to end HIV epidemic

The Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. plan was announced in 2019, and it aims to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030.
Developed by the Department of Health and Human Services, it involves multiple federal, state, and tribal agencies, including Oklahoma State Department of Health and Cherokee Nation Health Services.
Goals of the campaign include reducing the number of new human immunodeficiency virus infections in the U.S. by 75 percent by 2025, and by at least 90 percent by 2030. This would avert an estimated 250,000 total HIV infections, according to hiv.gov.
As of Dec 31, 2019 - the most recent OSDH data available - 6,879 Oklahomans were living with HIV, including 39 in Cherokee County. Four cases were diagnosed in Cherokee County in 2019, while the state saw an increase of 326 cases.
First reported in 1981, HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system, and if it is not treated, it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Within two to four weeks after an HIV infection, some people have flu-like symptoms that may last for a few days or several weeks. This is called acute HIV infection, and some people may not feel ill.
The next stage is chronic HIV infection, and patients still may not have symptoms or get sick during this phase, but they can transmit HIV. Patients who do not properly take medication could develop AIDS.
With treatment, stage two HIV may last a decade or longer. The CDC states that without treatment, those with AIDS typically survive about three years.
While annual infections have been reduced by more than two-thirds since the epidemic began in the mid-1980s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV. About 14 percent have not been diagnosed.
"Regular testing is a key component in diagnosing, treating, and preventing further spread of infections," said Jamie Dukes with the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service.
In March, as part of the Ending the HIV Epidemic campaign, OSDH initiated the Rapid Start program which works to identify HIV diagnosis as soon as possible and start the patient on antiretroviral therapy within one to two weeks of diagnosis.
"The Rapid Start program provides persons newly diagnosed with HIV expedited linkage to care including medications, lab testing, counseling and case management," said Terrainia Harris, interim service director for the OSDH SHHRS. "We want to ensure we are meeting the client where they are and addressing all of the challenges that accompany an HIV diagnosis."
OSDH health officials have a growing concern for late testers - people who get an AIDS diagnosis within three months of their HIV diagnosis. In 2019, 51 Oklahomans newly diagnosed with HIV were late testers.
Since September 2019, CNHS has screened over 11,000 individuals for HIV, and has more than doubled the number of persons receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which is a course of medication taken by at-risk HIV-negative people to prevent infection. PrEP is a single pill consisting of two oral antiretroviral drugs, taken daily. The CDC states that PrEP can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV by up to 97 percent, and is highly effective in preventing HIV infection in individuals who are at high risk.
People who should look into getting screened for HIV or PrEP are those who have had a sexual partner with HIV; those who do not consistently use a condom; and-or those diagnosed with an STD in the past six months.
The CDC states that "persons who have an STD are at least two to five times more likely than uninfected persons to acquire HIV infection if they are exposed to the virus through sexual contact. In addition, if a person who is HIV positive also has an STD, that person is more likely to transmit HIV through sexual contact than other HIV-infected persons."
Because of advances in antiretroviral therapy, those with HIV who take their medication as prescribed, and don't show having a viral load, have a high chance of living longer, healthier lives with "effectively no risk of sexually transmitting HIV to a partner," according to the CDC.
The Rapid Start and PrEP programs are available to all county health departments, medical providers and community-based organizations contracted with the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service.
Learn more
For more information, visit shhr.health.ok.gov or call 405-271-4636. According to the search results on gettested.cdc.gov, there are three locations within 10 miles of the 74464 ZIP code which offer free or low-cost testing for certain STDs and HIV: Cherokee County Health Department, 912 S. College Ave., 918-456-8826; Cherokee Nation Health Services, 100 S. Bliss Ave., 918-458-3381; and National Indian Women's Health Resource Center, 228 S. Muskogee Ave., 918-456-6094. NIWHRC only tests for HIV and hepatitis C.
