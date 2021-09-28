5W + 1H: Officials encourage applications on National Voter Registration Day

With Tuesday serving as National Voter Registration Day, election board officials are encouraging people to submit applications or make any changes to their registration.
Cherokee County residents don’t have any elections coming up in November. However, that doesn’t mean people should wait until the next deadline to register. If they sign up now, which can be done through the OK Voter Portal or at the Cherokee County Election Board, Okies can be confident they have everything they need for their next visit to the polls, said CCEB Secretary Tiffany.
“That way they can be prepare,” she said. “If they want to make any last minute changes, they’ll have time to do it if they move or want to change their political party. Instead of waiting until the last minute, you can do it before then.”
At least 13 people registered to vote through the Cherokee County Election Board on Tuesday.
In order to register, voters must be at least 18 years old or meet the age requirements to preregister. Anyone who is at least 17 and a half years old can pre-register to vote. Those who preregister cannot vote until they turn 18 and the application has been approved by their county election board. Applicants will be mailed a voter ID card upon approval of their registration. Applications received less than 25 days before an election, in which the applicant is eligible to vote, will be held and processed immediately following the election.
Anyone convicted of a felony may register to vote when he or she has fully served their sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of proportion ordered by a court. Convicted felons who have been pardoned can register.
New voters who utilize the OK Voter Portal must print, sign and submit their registration application to their county election board to complete the process. Applications forms are also available at post offices, tag agencies and libraries.
Those who need to change their name, address or political affiliation must fill out another voter registration application form. Political affiliations can not be changed between April 1 through Aug. 31 in any even-numbered year.
Oklahomans who have moved within the same county they are currently registered to vote can make changes to their address or political affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal. Those who have moved to a new county will need to complete a new, paper voter registration application and mail or hand-deliver it to the county election board. People who have changed their name, such as those who have recently married, will also need to complete a new, paper application.
In April, the Oklahoma State Election Board completed its routine purging of the voter rolls. The process removed 4,034 duplicate voter registrations and 110,973 inactive voter registrations from Oklahoma’s voter rolls. The board is required by law to perform its voter list maintenance every two years, and Rozell said those who were inactive should have received a notice in the mail to update their information.
“That would have kept them on the roll,” Rozell said. “If they didn’t receive that and they have been deleted, then they can just fill out a new resignation and reregister.”
Rozell said people can to see if they’re registered by checking the OK Voter Portal. The Cherokee County Election Board is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more, visit oklahoma.gov/elections, or call the CCED at 918-456-2261.
