Bill to nix school board training requirements stalls

A bill nixing the training requirements for school board members in Oklahoma has stalled in the state Legislature, although it could be brought to the floor with the support of lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee.
State Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, authored legislation that would make it optional for school board officials to complete training that helps members understand school finances, education laws and rules governing open meetings. Those elected to school boards are currently required to receive 12 hours of instruction in 15 months. If the bill were to pass, school board members would have the option to take three hours of training in a six-month period, or none at all.
Jett said the legislation to wipe away training requirements would save districts money, and that the level of required training is “a complete waste of time.”
“Those who run for school board are extremely passionate about improving their local schools,” he said. “These are business people, involved parents or retired educators, who simply want to provide their views and knowledge to the oversight of their local schools.”
The bill would remove requirements that training be provided by a State Board of Education approved organization. The majority of training is done through the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, which is a nonprofit organization. Jett claims the OSSBA is using public funds to lobby legislators at the state capitol building, and said he’s concerned over the organization's refusal to withdraw from the National School Board Association.
Jett and other members of the Senate denounced the NSBA after it sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public school board members. The national organization said school board members had received threats over decisions regarding the usage of masks in schools, as well as “propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said Jett’s legislation was an anti-OSSBA bill. However, he said Education Committee members were concerned about the change to the requirements for school board training.
“The problem with it is he wanted to take all of the training out for school board members, and we don’t want to do that,” Pemberton said. “We think school board members need to have training on school finance, understand accountability and OCAST.”
While the bill passed out of the Education Committee, the title was struck. Without a title on the bill, it’s not eligible to be heard on the Senate floor. This way, Jett could alter the language to make it satisfactory to a majority of the committee members. He would need to receive the approval of the Education Committee chair and 50 percent of the members to have the bill be eligible to be heard by the full Senate. It could also be brought back up next legislative session, whereas had the Education Committed voted against it, the legislation would be dead for at least two years.
“So it could be heard next year,” Pemberton said. “It will have to go back through the same process. Right now it’s in limbo and can’t be heard. We’re not going to approve it like it was, and I don’t see it going anywhere..”
The bill hasn't seem to have received much support from state’s other chamber. State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he would prefer school board members still be required to go through training.
“I would think the majority of [school board members] would want to at least know what’s going on. To me, with the different boards I’ve been on through my life, you need the training. It helps. I would say a big percentage of them would want the training,” he said.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen said he thinks constituents should also know more about the type of training their elected school board officials are required to go through.
“I’m not against the school board members going to a training. If it will help and it’s beneficial to making the public schools better, I’m not against it,” he said.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes could not be reached by press time.
