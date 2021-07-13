As the bipartisan infrastructure package begins to work its way through the Senate, two of Oklahoma's most prominent mayors signed on to a bipartisan letter urging Congress to pass the legislation.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined 367 other mayors from cities in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in showing their support for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Members on both sides of the aisle and President Joe Biden have already endorsed the package.
The letter calls for immediate action on the infrastructure package.
Signees urge that no unspent COVID-19 relief money be used to fund this package -- as has been previously discussed -- and call on federal leaders to remember they represent people in the communities, not the political party they subscribe to.
"Committing to more localism can be accomplished by investing directly in our cities through existing and proven delivery systems, such as Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants, Community Development Block Grants and Surface Transportation Block Grants," the letter reads. "These are the tools that will help us build back better."
Clark also asked that Oklahoma's delegation -- especially Rep. Tom Cole. R-Norman -- think about their communities and vote in favor of this package, which she believes will help both Oklahomans and Norman residents.
"I would remind them that Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that ties these general funds to sales tax, the way that we do," she said. "[This] is an incredibly volatile income and we need this support to make sure we have strong infrastructure for future Normanites and Oklahomans. This isn't a fluff package, these are roads, bridges and stormwater projects that make a difference in the quality of life in Oklahoma.
"... I would also point out that specifically for Norman, we're the only city in the state that has to vote on the creation or raising of a public utility, including stormwater, so this is an excellent opportunity for us to knock off some major projects that we've needed to address for quite some time."
Clark said that there shouldn't be a reason why Oklahoma's delegation votes against the package other than partisanship -- which she said shouldn't be the case because investing in infrastructure is a "non-partisan issue" in her eyes.
"I think this infrastructure package is a huge way to focus on our recovery long term from COVID-19 and it helps us fill the funding gaps of many projects we have currently waiting to be completed," Clark said.
"This includes everything from road projects to bridges, which we have not talked enough about frankly in our budgeting processes because there's just not an option for it, as well as stormwater projects which we all know. So looking at those it's a huge deal to make our communities safer, as well as more functional and investing in our infrastructure is a great way to support future urbanization and their success in our community."
