NORMAN, Okla. -- The OU Board of Regents may have violated state open meeting laws when it appointed new leadership at a lunchtime meeting last week, Freedom of Information Oklahoma says.
The regents met Oct. 22 and 23, using the first day for open committee meetings and the second for their official business meeting.
While in an Oct. 22 lunchtime meeting attended by only one reporter, the regents selected Gary Pierson as its new chair and Renzi Stone as vice chair (Stone resigned later in the day and has not been replaced).
Their agenda did not specifically note that they would be selecting new leadership during the meeting.
FOI Oklahoma, a statewide organization supporting government and records transparency, released a statement Sunday calling the regents' lunchtime meeting agenda "so vague that it did not appear to be calculated to inform the public that discussion or election of a chairman would be considered at the meeting."
The organization's statement expresses concern that the regents violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.
"Rather than trying to keep the public guessing about what is going on behind closed doors, we encourage the regents to embrace the principle that citizens are entitled to a government that operates in the sunshine," FOI Oklahoma said in its statement.
"As the Open Meeting Act states, 'It is the public policy of the State of Oklahoma to encourage and facilitate an informed citizenry's understanding of the governmental processes and governmental problems.'"
The board responded to request for comment with a short statement noting that all Oct. 22 meetings were open to anyone.
"Every meeting - including committee meetings - was posted and open to the public as well as the media," the statement read. "As is customary, the only exception was the executive session where in addition to the Board, three members of the Oklahoma legislature attended."
According to Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act, if a public body calls a special meeting, "only matters appearing on the posted agenda may be considered at said special meeting."
While "committee meetings" like Tuesday's are not mentioned in the act, all public bodies must release clear agendas at least 24 hours before their meetings, and can only leave "new business" that could not have been anticipated off of the agenda.
The regents' Oct. 22 meeting agenda did note that "discussion and potential action pertaining to issues of Board governance" might come up over lunch.
But the agenda did not specify what would be happening, and gave broad examples of what could come up.
Andy Moore, director of FOI Oklahoma, said that lack of clarity in the agenda is the issue.
"Even though it was open, the agenda is supposed to be clear so that the public would know what's actually on the agenda. Someone might only attend a meeting if there's something on the agenda that they care about, so the issue is if you don't say on the agenda what's going to be talked about, then the only way for someone to know is to actually attend all of those meetings."
The lunchtime meeting where the board selected its chair and vice chair was set in a day full of committee meetings, during which the regents heard updates on various universities and campuses, but took no other actions or votes.
The Oct. 22 meeting is not the first time the regents have drawn criticism for their actions under the state Open Meeting Act or for secrecy. FOI Oklahoma gave the OU Board of Regents its "Black Hold Award" this year, recognizing it as the "organization that has most thwarted the free flow of information."
Moore said moving forward, he and FOI Oklahoma are encouraging the board to be more forthright and transparent about its actions, and to comply with the Open Meeting Act "not just with the letter of the law, but with the spirit of the law."
"To be fully compliant with the law, we would like them to rescind or acknowledge that they didn't follow the law in the first place, rescind the decisions that were made during that meeting, and then just have another meeting and do it right," Moore said. "They can still fix it, they just need to kind of redo it the proper way."
