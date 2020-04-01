Education divide in Oklahoma widens with distance learning

On Monday, Oklahoma public schools are expected to launch distance learning programs for the remainder of the academic year, a response to a statewide shutdown of school buildings that could widen the gap in the type of education students receive.
Through interviews with dozens of teachers and district leaders, The Frontier found some districts plan to move lessons and projects online, including in some schools that already have adopted personalized learning programs that students work through on school-issued laptops or tablets.
Enid Public Schools will utilize school-issued devices to continue the school year. Middle and high school students have Chromebooks they are allowed to take home, and all were issued mobile wifi hotspots. The district is working to distribute devices to elementary students.
In other districts the most students may receive are worksheet packets, storybooks and directions to watch public television programming that is being reoriented for students at home.
"The kids are already used to it so (distance learning) is not that huge of an issue for us," said Kyle Lierle, superintendent of the Fort Cobb-Broxton school district in southwest Oklahoma.
Many of Fort Cobb-Broxton's 345 students already have school-issued iPads they use in class and at home.
Just 10 families in the district lack home internet service, Lierle said, and the school plans to provide them with mobile internet hotspots for the rest of the school year.
Seventy-five miles south at FAME Academy, an alternative school in rural Comanche County, Principal Elizabeth Ressel would normally be helping her 52 students finish course credits in order to graduate in a few months.
That's still the goal, but now she is connecting with students through phone calls, social media and email in an effort to reassure them they can still make it despite a global pandemic.
"April and May are kind of the home stretch when we really do a lot of work, so the timing of this isn't great," Ressel said.
A lack of internet access and devices means many of Ressel's students will be issued worksheet packets that will be passed out along with food from the school's pantry, which is no longer accessible for students because the building is closed.
"I've told my students we have their back," Ressel said. "Our seniors are going to graduate, we are not going to let a pandemic stop our kids from getting that diploma."
Preparing for distance learning
The state Board of Education voted to make Oklahoma the third state to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the year, a move expected in many other states.
The department also issued a framework for districts to follow in offering distance learning programs. The state has advised districts not to mimic actual school days, to use extreme flexibility and remember that many students may not have an adult at home during the day to help with school work.
Districts are also required to demonstrate how they will work with special education and bilingual students.
The Frontier contacted 38 school district leaders in recent days, and 28 said they likely would have to use paper worksheets of some kind for students because of a lack of internet connectivity or an adult at home to help students log on.
In the Oklahoma City suburb of Piedmont, home to the state's fastest broadband download speeds, Google Classrooms will be used for middle and high school students who already have school-issued Chromebook laptops.
The district also plans to allow other families to check out Chromebooks for younger students who do not have a device at home.
In Sulphur, where 40% of households lack broadband internet, Superintendent Matt Holder said an online distance learning program would not be possible for most students.
"We have families where there is no (internet) connectivity and that means we are going to have to get creative in how we reach students, but we will make it work," Holder said.
The state has offered districts information on internet programs some providers are offering to help low-income households connect. T-Mobile and AT&T have announced internet access for as low as $5 a month, and Cox Internet has an introductory program for low-income families of free internet for the next few months.
Virtual charter schools may be the best positioned for distance learning and Epic Virtual Charter School, the state's largest with more than 30,000 students, expects a fairly seamless transition.
"The vast majority of our students were in a one-on-one academic model, which means they are already engaged in distance learning with a certified teacher," said Shelly Hickman, an assistant superintendent at Epic. "But for our nearly 1,000 students who attend blended learning centers, for them this is going to be very different. They are not going to be going to a physical school site."
State education leaders have touted this as a time to find innovative ways to expand learning, and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said this may be a method of learning that has to continue into the next school year depending on the situation.
"I do believe in some ways it could be a dry run for what education might be required to do in the summer or the months leading up to the fall. We are going to need to be flexible the whole way," Hofmeister said.
But Hofmeister said Oklahoma has been behind other states when it comes to digital learning and she hopes this effort leads to improvement in the future.
"This is going to shine a flashlight on those inequities in those areas where we have a lot of ground to make up and we better use this time to draw attention to that and move beyond this with a strategic investment," Hofmeister said.
