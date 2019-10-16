Longtime Fort Gibson Town Administrator Kathryn Carson will not have her yearly contract with the town renewed, per unanimous decisions made by the Board of Trustees of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and the general Board of Trustees Monday night.
"I wish the town well," Carson said. "I've loved the job, and I've loved helping people. It's been a pleasure."
The search for a new administrator will begin soon, said town attorney Larry Moore.
"We're going to be putting out a solicitation for applications for that position, and that will be advertised to try and get applicants in," he said.
Trustee Tim Smith said he hoped the Board would find an applicant capable of handling both traditional and social media, he said.
"I feel we’re going to move in a different direction with that position. Kathy did a very good job of getting us on solid ground, but I feel it’s time to change for the betterment of the town," Smith said. "I’d like to see someone more public relations-oriented. Kathy was an outstanding accountant and took care of the finances and budget, and that’s a very good thing, but we’d like someone more public relations aware that will speak to the media and use modern technology to move us forward."
In the meantime, the Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss a potential interim administrator, said Mayor Michael Sharpe.
"We’re just going to get together and talk about it. It’s something we need to act on quickly," Sharpe said. "Hopefully, we’ll have some answers Friday."
For Carson's part, she looks forward to some down time with family after 18 years of public service, she said.
"I'm just going to enjoy retirement and spending time with my grandchildren," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.