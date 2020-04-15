OKLAHOMA CITY -- Four top Republican legislators sued the state's revenue oversight board, trying to force it to convene and end a budget standoff with the governor.
The lawsuit asks the Oklahoma Supreme Court to force the Republican-controlled Board of Equalization, which is tasked with budget balancing responsibilities, to meet to consider whether the state's finances have suffered a revenue failure.
Lawmakers want to use $302 million in emergency savings to plug a gaping budget hole, but can't do it without that revenue failure declaration. Without the funding, all state agencies face estimated 2 to 3 percent cuts in May and June.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, along with the House and Senate's budget chairs, filed the lawsuit against the equalization board, which is chaired by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The lawmakers allege Stitt abruptly canceled a planned meeting on April 6 after learning that legislators weren't spending $250,000 to fund his Digital Transformation Revolving Fund.
The lawsuit contends the board has a mandatory duty to meet and make a determination on the revenue failure whenever the Legislature seeks to appropriate money from the Constitutional Reserve Fund -- or the state's savings account.
"The governor and his senior staff members are all at the Governor's Solution Task Force headquarters working on the state's comprehensive response to COVID-19 and have not been able to fully review the petition," said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
Last week, Stitt infuriated lawmakers within his own party when he refused to sign the funding bill and warned state agency cuts were looming.
Stitt accused lawmakers of playing petty politics in the midst of a deadly pandemic, saying they reneged on a deal to fund his digital transformation priority.
He said the Republican-controlled Legislature purposely shortchanged the fund $930,000 when passing $450 million in emergency funding. That amount was supposed to shore up the state budget for April, May and June.
Stitt signed legislation to keep government fully operational in April, but said lawmakers need to return to the Capitol and fix it for the remaining two months.
He said the Legislature can't veto his decision because the funding measure he rejected becomes null and void if the state's Board of Equalization, which he chairs, doesn't meet.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
