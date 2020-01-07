A third man has publicly accused Jim "Tripp" Hall III of sexual misconduct, alleging in a new lawsuit that the former OU vice president sexually assaulted him early last year.
The suit, first reported by NonDoc, was filed in Cleveland County District Court Monday by attorney Rand Eddy on behalf of 21-year-old OU student Andrew Wisdom. Eddy is the father of Jess Eddy, a former OU student who in 2019 accused Hall of sexual misconduct.
In the Monday suit, Wisdom, now a senior at the university, alleges that Hall befriended him in fall 2017 when Wisdom was a sophomore. The two developed a relationship "of a personal nature" over the next year, according to the suit, which alleges that Hall "maliciously manipulated [Wisdom] into believing the relationship was appropriate."
In January 2019, Hall allegedly invited Wisdom to his house and performed oral sex on the student without his consent. According to the suit, Wisdom dealt with emotion and physical pain in the aftermath of the alleged assault, causing him to seek medical treatment and "to suffer fright and terror."
Wisdom's suit seeks at least $10,000 in damages against Hall.
Hall is also currently being sued by former OU student Levi Hilliard, who has alleged that Hall assaulted him at OU events in 2017 and 2018.
Hilliard is also suing the university's Board of Regents, alleging that the board acted negligently in retaining and supervising Hall after he made advances on Hilliard.
OU graduate Jess Eddy has also accused Hall, along with former OU president David Boren, of sexual misconduct. Hall and Boren are both under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Both have denied wrongdoing in the past.
Calls to the offices of Rand Eddy and Clark Brewster, Hall's attorney, went unanswered Monday night.
