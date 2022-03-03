Health department, others addressing HIV in rural Oklahoma

While health officials have worked to reduce HIV transmission throughout the country, some areas of the U.S. are still impacted more than others.
In fact, Oklahoma was recently identified as one of seven states with the highest rural burden of HIV. So the state and other organizations are working to address this by offering free testing kits or conducting studies to be able to diagnose people sooner.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is offering free, at-home HIV self-tests. The tests are delivered in discreet packaging through the mail, and include resources and info for additional ways to prevent the spread of HIV and other STDs. According to the state, around 21 percent of newly diagnosed HIV cases in the last five years in Oklahoma were among people identified as late testers – those who received an AIDS diagnoses less than three months after their first positive HIV test.
“This test is part of an effort to combat the spread of HIV in places in the United States where the infection rate is increasing,” Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service Director Terrainia Harris, MPH, said. “It’s one of several ways we hope to connect those living with HIV to the care they need.”
Oraquick In-Home HIV rapid-tests are available at no cost for Oklahomans through the federal Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative. Test kits can be ordered online, or by contacting OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service at 405-426-8400.
Locally, the Cherokee County Health Department provides free testing, evaluation, health education and treatment for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV. Those who suspect they have been exposed or have symptoms of an STD can visit the department. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A project between faculty members at Oklahoma State University, Purdue University, and Northern Arizona University is underway in an effort to diagnose those with HIV as soon as possible, in order to treat them rapidly.
The E-Hero Project is working to end the HIV epidemic in rural Oklahoma, and is recruiting men, ages 18-29, residing in rural areas of the state to be part of research study. The program is specifically looking for Native American men or those who identify as a sexual minority.
E-Hero is offering $50 gift cards to those who qualify and participate. Participants will be asked to discuss HIV and STI prevention, testing, education, health services and other needed support. To participate, or for more information, visit eheroproject.com. People can also find out more by calling the Cherokee County Health Services Council at 918-584-4365.
