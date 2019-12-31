OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans resolving to be healthier and quit tobacco in 2020 have a partner on their journey to being tobacco free.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), provides free resources to Oklahomans who are thinking about quitting tobacco or ready to quit. Resources are also available to former tobacco users wanting to stay tobacco free and those who want to support loved ones, patients or employees.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers free customizable services including coaching over the phone or on the web, as well as text and email support to any Oklahoman, plus free patches, gum or lozenges to Oklahomans 18 years or older. These tools provide flexibility for Oklahomans searching for a way to quit that fits their lifestyle.
"Quitting tobacco is the single most important step someone can take to improve their health," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "Quitting tobacco is also one of the most challenging changes a person can make, but they don't have to do it alone. The coaches at the Helpline can help any Oklahoman develop a personalized quit plan that maximizes their chances of success."
Those seeking to quit tobacco can also talk to their health care providers about receiving additional cessation benefits like nicotine replacement therapy or prescription medication.
For Oklahomans who are not quite ready to quit, the Helpline can provide information and resources to help prepare for a successful quit attempt.
More than 30,000 tobacco users registered for services from the Helpline between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 and nearly 95 % of recent user survey respondents reported satisfaction with the services they received. During a seven-month follow-up survey, 31.5 percent of those surveyed reported not using tobacco for one month or longer, exceeding the North American Quitline Consortium benchmark for quit rates of 30 percent.
"The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is an invaluable resource for all Oklahomans, no matter where they are in their quit journey," said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. "This New Year, consider calling the Helpline and giving yourself and your loved ones the gift of a healthier life."
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
