Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford has joined four other senators in an effort to request more documents related to the National Institute of Health’s handling of the pandemic.
Lankford, along with Senators Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, Rick Scott and Josh Hawley are asking for unredacted documents concerning email communications between Dr. Anthony Fauci and others as it related to COVID-19’s origins. More than 4,000 pages of the emails had been released earlier this month as part of a Freedom of Information request.
“These documents, though heavily redacted, have shed new light on NIH’s awareness of the virus’ origins in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter reads.
The letter points to communication from Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance to Dr. David Morens, Senior Scientific Advisor to Fauci about collaborations between the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and laboratories in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.
“It is unclear the extent to which NIH officials, including Dr. Fauci, considered the possibility that the virus originated in a laboratory and what, if any, actions they took to seriously investigate this possibility,” the senators’ letter reads. “It is also unclear why NIAID officials eventually decided to downplay the likelihood that the virus originated in a laboratory and, instead, promote that it originated naturally.”
Fauci maintained that leading virologists have pointed to natural origins of the novel coronavirus, such as animal to human transfer. There has been no definitive evidence that the disease could have been lab-created, though the Biden Administration had revealed in May that it was still exploring all possibilities of the virus’ origins.
