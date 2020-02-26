OKLAHOMA CITY -- A rural Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing legislation that would make it legal to hunt coyotes at night to protect cattle herds from the predators.
"Coyotes are nocturnal," said state Sen. Casey Murdock. "I wanted to give the ability for a farmer or rancher, if they're out checking cows, checking heifers at night and see a coyote, I want it to be legal to shoot them."
The Felt Republican said coyotes killed 14 of his calves in just one year.
Murdock said ranchers can legally shoot coyotes during the day, but it's currently forbidden at night -- unless landowners obtain a depredation permit.
The permits, which are issued by the Department of Wildlife Conservation, allow farmers and ranchers to hunt wildlife outside preset hunting seasons and without normal tags if animals are destroying livestock or crops.
But Murdock said he's been fielding phone calls from ranchers and producers who said game wardens in some parts of the state are refusing to issue special permits for coyotes.
So he's pressing forward with legislation legalizing nighttime hunting of coyotes using rifles or shotguns.
"Essentially everything is illegal to hunt at night for a reason," said Corey Jager, legislative liaison for the Department of Wildlife.
She said current bans on nighttime hunting protect not only landowners, but also cattle from accidentally getting shot in the dark when it can be hard to verify targets. There also have been reports of people trespassing on private properties and gunfire at night.
Jager said the initial concern is Murdock's bill is written so broadly that it is opens nocturnal coyote hunting to everyone. Her agency already has a process in place for landowners to hunt at night as needed, she said.
"We're just kind of working with him to make sure landowners get what they want through our current (permitting process)," she said.
Lawmakers legalized nighttime hunting of feral hogs -- which are not classified as wildlife -- a few years ago, she said.
Since nighttime hog hunting became legal, problems arose with people killing deer instead of swine, Jager said.
She said her wildlife officials haven't fielded any complaints about depredation permit denials, but the top agency's top law enforcement officer recently took the proactive step of emailing game wardens about the issue.
Still state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said he'll be supporting the measure.
"This is a great concern to some of my constituents," he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.