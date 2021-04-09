Lawmakers detail final weeks of legislative session

The first session of Oklahoma's 58th Legislature has passed the halfway mark, with seven weeks left to go for lawmakers to debate bills, pass a state budget, and work on the redistricting process.
Legislators wrapped up committee work this week, passing measures from the opposite chambers to proceed to floor debates. While a couple of bills were heard in front of the full House this week, State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he expects floor work to ramp up in the following weeks.
"Now that committee meetings are over, it will really gear up again in the next two to three weeks," he said.
Meanwhile, senators also reached their deadline to consider House bills in committees. According to State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, the Senate started with just over 400 House bills and got through more than 300. All of his Senate bills made it out committee, along with all but one of his 11 House measures.
One of Pemberton's bills that moved forward is HB 2324, which would allow county treasurers the discretion to allow a taxpayer to make payments on the total amount of taxes levied on an ad valorem basis due each fiscal year, to be held on trust deposit until the amount paid is sufficient to pay the total amount due.
"Muskogee County's treasurer has done this with some different companies, and it has proved quite successful in helping them stay open and protecting local jobs," Pemberton wrote in his routine update of Capitol happenings. "These elected officials are experts with finances, so they need to be given some leeway to decide how best to get back taxes."
As the session gets closer to sine die adjournment on May 28, lawmakers are working to pass a state budget. Lawmakers believe the state is doing better financially then they had anticipated, and more details are expected to come out in the next couple of weeks. Although little information about the state budget has been released, Culver said appropriations and budget committees have been working on it all along.
"It's a fluid process and we're still working and refining, trying to get the best numbers available," he said. "This year, with all the CARES Act money, we're figuring out how we can use it, where does it need to go, and what strings are attached to it."
Officials discovered this week that March gross receipts were $35 million higher than last March.
"This is mainly due to rising oil and gas revenue, which is our state's top revenue source," said Pemberton. "Hopefully, April revenue will be just as good. We're encouraged by these figures and hope the trend continues."
Work has also continued on the state's redistricting process. Although census figures have not come in yet, Culver, who serves on the state and federal redistricting northeast Oklahoma subcommittee, said meetings have continued.
"We should have had the federal numbers in March. It looks like now it's going to be maybe June or July," said Culver. "We're going ahead and having meetings and drawing districts with the best numbers available. Hopefully, when we get the official numbers, we'll be really close and it won't move much from what we're drawing right now."
Oklahoma's Constitution requires state legislative districts to be redrawn before the end of the session following a census. But Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has already announced that lawmakers can expect a special session in the fall to complete congressional redistricting.
Culver said state districts can get tricky in northeast Oklahoma, because representatives of counties like Adair can't expand their districts into Arkansas.
"If you're [State Rep.] David Hardin [R-Stilwell] over in Adair County, you can't go east into Arkansas," he said. "So you've got all of those border districts that you kind of got to get done first, to see what everybody else's is going to look like. There should be some slight changes, but nothing drastic. From what my district was this year, the numbers show that I wouldn't have to change a thing, but David Hardin is 4,000 people short in his district. So he might take some of mine."
