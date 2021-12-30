Lawmakers favor school board control in book complaints

A bill to prohibit books that address sexual or gender identity, or contain “sexually-graphic” content, and to allow parents to remove such books from public schools, was recently filed by State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.
While Standridge claims schools are attempting “to indoctrinate students by exposing them to gender, sexual and racial identity curriculums,” placing outright bans on certain books and giving parents the ability to remove them concerns lawmakers and others.
The bill would prohibit public school districts, public charter schools, and public school libraries “from having or promoting books that address the study of sex, sexual preference, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, gender identity, or books that contain content of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know about or approve of before their child was exposed to it.” Furthermore, if employees of a school were not to remove a book with 30 days of a parent or guardian submitting a written request to have the literature removed, the employee would be fired and not allowed to work for any public school for two years.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, a former education administrator, said the only time he experienced a push by parents to remove a book was over “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He doesn’t approve of censorship, but also said certain books about gender assignment and gender identity shouldn’t be available for students of a certain age.
“I don’t think those need to be available to impressionable young people that really don’t know what they’re looking at. As far as the classics and other things that are objectionable just because of some language, or because you don’t agree with something from an era, I don’t think those things need to be removed,” he said.
Both Pemberton and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said they favor local control and think disagreements with curriculum or books should be brought up with schools boards.
“If you’ve got a good case and bring it before the board, then they’re going to listen to it. If you’re not happy with the results of the board of education, that’s when you go to the ballot box and change your board members,” Pemberton said.
Lawmakers in other states have attempted to pass similar legislation. The bill won’t come up for consideration until the Legislatures resumes its business in February. And while some people think it has a chance to reach the governor’s desk, Culver, who said the bill could "open a big can of worms," pointed out that very few bills – compared to how many are filed – ever do.
“This time of year, there are so many bills that are being filed that, to me, are way out in left field that will never even get heard in committees,” he said. “Last year, there were over 1,900 bills filed, and I think the different committees heard 600 or 700 of them. So more than half that they wasted the paper writing them on.”
LGBTQ advocates have opposed the legislation, while some school officials have argued there is already an avenue for parents to petition a book. Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said gender fluidity has become part of modern society and questioned why students shouldn’t be able to learn about such topics.
“I think kids that would be able to understand could gain a better sense of who they’re sitting next to in the classroom,” she said. “Maybe there’s a kid who is having a sexual identity crisis. There may be a set of parents out there who want their children to understand different aspects of culture. So why ruin it for everybody?”
The Oklahoma State Legislature begins its session on Feb. 7, at which time committee leaders will consider which bills will be heard.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return phone calls by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.