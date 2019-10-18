OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lawmakers on Thursday wrestled with how to fund and cure an expensive, yet growing problem in the state's prisons -- hepatitis C.
While an estimated 2.4 million Americans have the infection, Oklahoma has the second most adults living with the blood-borne virus, according to the State Department of Health. Only Washington, D.C., has more.
An estimated 12 percent of Oklahoma's prison population is now infected with the virus, which is most commonly spread by sharing infected needles. More than 3,110 prisoners are enrolled in the Department of Correction's hepatitis C clinic, said Clint Castleberry, the agency's director of health services, during a legislative interim study Thursday at the Capitol.
If left untreated, the virus can cause liver diseases like cirrhosis and cancer.
The good news is there's now a cure for the chronic condition, said Dr. Jorge Mera, the director of the Cherokee Nation Health Services' hepatitis C and HIV elimination program. He said the tribe has treated over 1,000 people since 2012.
The problem, he said, is the medications are very expensive.
Ideally, corrections officials would treat everyone who walks through the door with hepatitis C, but that's not going to happen, said Dr. Joel McCurdy, chief medical officer with the Department of Corrections.
Hepatitis C medications range in cost from $13,206 to $62,081 for a 12-week treatment, Castleberry said.
The cost "outstrips prison budgets for treatment," said Sally Bouse with the State Department of Health. She works to prevent viral hepatitis.
"Prices need to drop dramatically for correctional systems," Bouse said.
Still, the federal Department of Health and Human Services' strategy for eliminating hepatitis C relies on using the criminal justice system to diagnose and treat it, she said.
Mera said prisons are an ideal place to treat because patients are confined.
Officials estimate at least 10 percent of inmates are incarcerated long enough to complete the standard eight- to 12-week treatment before being released back into local communities.
"Are we rewarding people who come to prison by providing treatment?" asked state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane. He said he'll be asked that question by his constituents.
He said law-abiding Oklahomans aren't able to afford the cure, he said.
Some states refusing to provide treatment have been sued for violating the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. States are being sued for being indifferent to medical needs, Castleberry said.
The Oklahoma Corrections Department prioritizes which inmates receive treatment.
By law, the state must provide health care for inmates, but corrections officials said the state does not receive any federal funding to pay for hepatitis C treatment.
The state's Health Care Authority spends about $35 million a year on hepatitis C treatment, Bouse said.
Oklahoma lawmakers, meanwhile, recently budgeted $12 million to provide inmate treatment. That funding should allow the agency to treat about 500 to 550 inmates, Castleberry said.
Mera said his patients told him needles were the hardest thing to obtain when they injected drugs in prison. He said a lot more needle-sharing goes on inside prisons rather than outside them.
"What incentive is it for them not to repeat and continue to give (themselves) hepatitis C if they believe they can just take a pill and be cured?" asked state Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont. "Do you see with your patients an incentive to stop?"
In five years, Mera said 75 percent of his patients have not been re-infected.
"Most of them want to get out of their miserable situation," he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
