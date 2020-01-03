Legislature has less money; education a priority

A new year comes with new priorities in the Oklahoma Legislature, and lawmakers have a less than a month before the regular session begins in Oklahoma City.
However, Oklahoma does not have much of an increase in funding this year, as the State Board of Equalization has estimated $8.3 billion in funds will be available - a rise of just .1 percent. With the state expected to have a flat budget in 2020, legislators will have to pick and choose what areas they would like to see addressed.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, who serves on the state appropriations and budget committee, said the lack of funding growth goes back to last year.
"We had several hundred million dollars that we could have spent on things," said Meredith. "We chose to put it into an account for the governor to use. At the end of the day, we need to pay our bills and pay back the people that we've taken from."
Meredith said he would specifically like to see the state put more money into the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program (CIRB).
The state added $30 million to the program last year, but Meredith said "there's a lot more that we can put back into it," after the state has cut the program by more than $150 million over the years.
Meanwhile, Meredith will focus much of his attention on possible Medicaid expansion.
"I think the biggest thing that we're going to be facing is the Medicated expansion," he said. "It's something that we need to come together on that's fair for everyone. If not, it goes to the vote of the people. Hopefully we can get in and get it done, though."
There are only a couple of ways for the state to add revenue to its bottom line. Lawmakers can work to grow the economy and bring in more jobs, or they could raise taxes, said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. Both Pemberton and Meredith are in agreement that taxes likely will not be raised this session.
"You take it for what it is," said Pemberton. "You can't really change [the budget] to any degree without raising revenue through taxation. I don't think anybody wants their taxes raised. I can tell you right now there's no stomach for it in the Legislature, so that's not going to happen."
Despite a lack of increased revenue this year, it doesn't prevent lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt from jockeying for more funding.
"I know the governor is going to have requests," said Pemberton. "He's asking for more money for his fast-action closing fund to bring business and industry to the state. There's going to be more requests this year, just like there was last year and the year before, than there is actual revenue. It's just us deciding how we're going to spend what we have and where those dollars go."
Pemberton, chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, said he plans to focus on updating the state's school system to ensure classrooms have adequate material; help students afford college; and to fund career tech schools to help grow business and industry. Although the Legislature has less money to spend, Pemberton said the state should be able to afford all the programs it funded last year and the year before.
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said he would like to see some reform to Oklahoma's Department of Human Services process in regard to fosters and adoptive families.
He said he knows of several families who have quit fostering children, "because the requirements sometimes are just crazy."
"There's got to be some sort of reform where you don't just treat people who are willing to take children into their home and take them out of bad situations like they're some kind of criminal or that they should have some sort of extra responsibility above what a regular parent would have for their own child," he said. "It should be easier for Oklahomans to adopt. It shouldn't be such long process or as expensive as it is for somebody to accept a child into their home."
The state has seen several ballot petitions occur over the last several years. Kennedy would like lawmakers to work more closely with constituents to avoid having so many questions put to a vote.
"I don't know if there is some way to reform that. I'm not saying I don't want people to be able to file a petition to get something on a ballot, but I'd rather see less ballot initiatives and maybe have some type of open forum where people can be more connected with their legislators," Kennedy said.
Dell Barnes and Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats, and Dr. Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, did not respond to media inquires by press time.
