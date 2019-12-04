OKLAHOMA CITY -- For the first time in decades, the state Capitol won't host the Governor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The annual ceremony will instead be at the Oklahoma History Center because of the ongoing construction both inside and outside the statehouse, said Jake Lowrey, a spokesman for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
The lighting ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Performances begin at 1:15 p.m.
"(It's) just like they've always done, just a different location," said Carrie Burkhart, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Education, which is co-hosting the event along with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt.
As in year's past, 25 schools have been selected to decorate 25 trees. But this year, those trees will be set up inside the History Center.
Maintenance crews have already relocated the giant artificial Christmas tree, which is usually erected outside the Capitol's main entrance, to the History Center, officials with the Governor's Office said.
This year there will be one interior and one exterior performance area with ongoing entertainment throughout the event, said Joel Gavin, a spokesman with the Oklahoma Arts Council, in an email.
In previous years, entertainers performed on several spaces and on multiple floors throughout the Capitol.
"In short, this year, despite fewer performance areas, the number of performances will not noticeably change," he said.
